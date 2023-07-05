StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 million, a P/E ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

About RF Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RF Industries during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.