StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Down 2.3 %
DXYN opened at $1.30 on Monday. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $20.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.42.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
