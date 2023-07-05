StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 2.3 %

DXYN opened at $1.30 on Monday. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $20.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.42.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 995,277 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

