StockNews.com Upgrades Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to Sell

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DNN. Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.
Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83.
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
