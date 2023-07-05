StockNews.com Upgrades Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to Sell

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DNN. Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Price Performance

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

Denison Mines Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 235.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after buying an additional 2,331,888 shares during the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.