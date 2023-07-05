Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 225,464 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,464 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.9% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $51,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average is $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

