Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $16,017,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,454,000 after purchasing an additional 844,102 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,227,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,310,000 after buying an additional 582,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 672.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 582,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 507,138 shares during the period.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE KW opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.43). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.94 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KW. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.