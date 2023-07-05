Stonegate Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $234,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

