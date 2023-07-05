Stonegate Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinix Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $801.00.

Equinix stock opened at $783.36 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $792.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $742.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $714.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.