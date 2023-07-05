Stonegate Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in CSX by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in CSX by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Price Performance
Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
