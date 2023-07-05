Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 90.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

