Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

