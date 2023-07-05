Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $231,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,835 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 33,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 290,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

UBS Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

