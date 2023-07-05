Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $509,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

