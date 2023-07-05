Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 968 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $208.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.46 and a 200 day moving average of $232.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

