Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,173 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $235.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $242.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.67 and its 200-day moving average is $200.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,061 shares of company stock valued at $43,056,105. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile



Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

