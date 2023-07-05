Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,172 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $335,838,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,168,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 383.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACCAR Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $85.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.