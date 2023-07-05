Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 24.9% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 354,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,973,000 after buying an additional 70,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $218.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.33. The company has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

