Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,776 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after acquiring an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after buying an additional 616,973 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,895,000 after buying an additional 362,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.26.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.