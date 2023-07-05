Stonegate Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

