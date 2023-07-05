Stonegate Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 618,737 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

