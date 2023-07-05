Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after buying an additional 162,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,443,000 after buying an additional 62,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,289,000 after purchasing an additional 191,244 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,196,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,741,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $83,519.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $31.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.16%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.