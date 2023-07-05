Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 585 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDS. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,959,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $24,604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $23,445,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $23,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WDS opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

WDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

