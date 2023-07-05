SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
NYSE SSY opened at $0.95 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.13.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
