SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

NYSE SSY opened at $0.95 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,448 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.