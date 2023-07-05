SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.30. 747,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,603,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $440.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in SunPower by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SunPower by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at $5,202,000. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

