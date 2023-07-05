Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Trading Up 7.1 %
NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.
About Symbolic Logic
