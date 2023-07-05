Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $45.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.24.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Read More
