Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $45.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Sypris Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 287,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

