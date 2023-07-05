Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Down 3.1%

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $24.16. 28,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 248,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $96,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,773 shares in the company, valued at $607,117.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

