Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Down 3.1%

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $24.16. 28,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 248,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $96,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,773 shares in the company, valued at $607,117.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tactile Systems Technology
- Snowflake Partners with NVIDIA and Microsoft for AI Data Cloud
- Joby Aviation Goes Airborne as News Flow Accelerates
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.