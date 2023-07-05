Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $103.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.44. The stock has a market cap of $534.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

