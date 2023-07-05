Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TANH stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. Tantech has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tantech by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

