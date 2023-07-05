Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $134.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

