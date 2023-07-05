TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TDK Stock Performance

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.14%. Analysts expect that TDK will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

