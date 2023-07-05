Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $32.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.78.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $25.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.09. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,464 shares of company stock worth $509,950. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

