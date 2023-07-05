Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,900 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the May 31st total of 327,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,239.0 days.
Temenos Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TMNSF opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99.
About Temenos
