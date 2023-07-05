TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in June

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
TerraVest Industries Stock Performance
TRRVF opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
