TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in June

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

TRRVF opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

