Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,843,237 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $279.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.01. The company has a market capitalization of $886.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,859. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

