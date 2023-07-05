Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $270.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $279.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.01. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $886.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,980 shares of company stock worth $12,295,859. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

