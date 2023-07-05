TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TESS. William Blair downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

TESS stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 million, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.92.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,925,760.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares in the company, valued at $13,925,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,097 shares of company stock valued at $450,099 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 32,703 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

