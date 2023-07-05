TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TGTX stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.67% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

