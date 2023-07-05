Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the May 31st total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.4 days.

Shares of Thai Oil Public stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Thai Oil Public has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, and other segments.

