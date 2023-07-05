The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

