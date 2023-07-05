The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Decreased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE KO opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $261.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

