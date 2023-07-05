The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Shares of RTL stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Necessity Retail REIT has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.38.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.
