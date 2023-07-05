The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of RTL stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Necessity Retail REIT has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

About Necessity Retail REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

