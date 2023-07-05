The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

PG stock opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.26 and a 200-day moving average of $147.34.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

