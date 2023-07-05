The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Update

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,880,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 11,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,502 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,633,000 after purchasing an additional 644,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

