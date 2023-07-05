The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,203,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.