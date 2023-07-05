The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.