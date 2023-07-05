The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average is $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.