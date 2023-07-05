The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $894,070 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

