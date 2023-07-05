TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.86

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCFree Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 2884942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $547.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMCFree Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar bought 3,997,519 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,139.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,953,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,965,121.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at $10,651,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TMC the metals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

