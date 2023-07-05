TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.86

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 2884942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
TMC the metals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $547.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.
TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at $10,651,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TMC the metals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TMC the metals
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
