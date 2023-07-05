TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.86

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 2884942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $547.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar bought 3,997,519 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,139.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,953,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,965,121.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at $10,651,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TMC the metals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TMC the metals

(Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.