Tompkins Financial Corp Has $1.59 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

