TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TopBuild by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

TopBuild Price Performance

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD opened at $264.36 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $268.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

